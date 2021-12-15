Wells Fargo & Company Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.40. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.