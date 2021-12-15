Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $200.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $181.94 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $175.27 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average of $306.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $24,699,068. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

