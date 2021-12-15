Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

NYSE GDO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 2,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

