Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 105,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,235,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $667.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.