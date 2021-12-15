Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

