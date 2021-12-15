Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,988 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

NYSE SNAP opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,826,641 shares of company stock valued at $112,497,706 over the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

