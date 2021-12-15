Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,175 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.48.

NYSE:FR opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

