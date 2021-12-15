Westpac Banking Corp Sells 21,720 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

