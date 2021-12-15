Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

