Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

