WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.58 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WEX by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

