WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits One Day Volume of $12.90 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $604.47 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001901 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.