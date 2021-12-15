WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

