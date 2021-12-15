WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.