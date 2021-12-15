WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jabodon PT Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 17,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 91,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 39,286 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.