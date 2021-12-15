WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $5.69 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 281,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 64.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 844,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,465 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.