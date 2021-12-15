Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.63. 18,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average is $227.12. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $137.68 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

