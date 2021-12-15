Wolfe Research Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $250.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

PYPL stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

