Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

