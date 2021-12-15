XSGD Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.98 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $170.98 million and $3.02 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.81 or 0.07975938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.04 or 1.00411929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 263,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 233,854,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

