Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 842815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$540.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

