YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.51. 36,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

