YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,102 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 31,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,157. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01.

