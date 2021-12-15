YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 266.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 488,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 355,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 4,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,549. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

