YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 288,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,320. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

