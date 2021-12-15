YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. 171,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,333. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,297 shares of company stock worth $7,773,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

