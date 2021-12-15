Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 7.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.32. 3,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

