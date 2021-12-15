Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 75.8% in November

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

