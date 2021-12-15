Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

CDZI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 605,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,515. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 70.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.