Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post sales of $20.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.05 million and the lowest is $20.21 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $80.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 102,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

