Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce sales of $165.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the lowest is $159.90 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $615.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $713.67 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million.

EBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.