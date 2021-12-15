Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $225.25 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

