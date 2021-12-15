Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $226.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.40 million and the highest is $234.32 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $783.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,995. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $443.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.