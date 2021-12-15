Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

UTZ stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 15,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,976. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,262 shares of company stock worth $7,844,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.