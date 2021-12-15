Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,116. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

