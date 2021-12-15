Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,116. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.