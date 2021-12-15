Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 18,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $381.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

