Zacks: Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the lowest is $3.41. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $321.00 to $304.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

FLT stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.21. 630,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

