Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.97. 55,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,428. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

