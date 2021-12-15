Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

