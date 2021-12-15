Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $47.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,494. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.