Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.74 Million

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $691.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $698.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.28. 824,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.