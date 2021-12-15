Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $691.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $698.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.28. 824,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

