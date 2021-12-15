Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $234.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.