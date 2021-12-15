Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.19 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $363.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a PE ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.