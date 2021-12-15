Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $27.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $540.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,857. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.41.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

