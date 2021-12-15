Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

STER opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

