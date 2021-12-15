Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report sales of $480.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.80 million and the lowest is $478.87 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $396.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.50.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,346. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.50.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,794 shares of company stock worth $4,571,262. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.