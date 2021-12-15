Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

