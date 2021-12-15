Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SPTN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 364,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $905.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.