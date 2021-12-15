Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

SPB stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.63. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

