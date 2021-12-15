Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.52. 2,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $565.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Upland Software by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 276,709 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 136.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 59.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.